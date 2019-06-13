UrduPoint.com
National Training Workshop On Commercial Meat Production Commences At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

National training workshop on commercial meat production commences at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

A two-day second national training workshop on commercial meat production commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR, here on Thursday, with an aim to train the farmers especially female who are seldom aware of the maximum profit with modern dairy practices and enable them to harvest maximum profit at commercial levels

A two-day second national training workshop on commercial meat production commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR, here on Thursday, with an aim to train the farmers especially female who are seldom aware of the maximum profit with modern dairy practices and enable them to harvest maximum profit at commercial levels.

Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi said the livestock sector played a key role in national economy and the farmers can bought real change in the country's economy.

The VC encouraged the participants to actively take part in the current opportunity and also encouraged the organizers of the event from the department of Livestock production and management for their well-managed timely efforts.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf, Dean Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad; Chairman, Department of Livestock Production and Management highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop.

The session was attended by the deans, directors and over thirty farmers from across the country.

