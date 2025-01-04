'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'

The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers to timely remove weeds from wheat crop besides using quality seeds and balanced use of fertilizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers to timely remove weeds from wheat crop besides using quality seeds and balanced use of fertilizers.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that presence of weeds in wheat crop put

negative impact on wheat crop.

He said that presence of weeds could cause up to 42 percent

less wheat production. Farmers must follow the agriculture department guidelines to get rid of

weeds besides using recommended anti weed poisons.