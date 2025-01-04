'Necessary To Remove Weeds From Wheat Crop'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers to timely remove weeds from wheat crop besides using quality seeds and balanced use of fertilizers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers to timely remove weeds from wheat crop besides using quality seeds and balanced use of fertilizers.
A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that presence of weeds in wheat crop put
negative impact on wheat crop.
He said that presence of weeds could cause up to 42 percent
less wheat production. Farmers must follow the agriculture department guidelines to get rid of
weeds besides using recommended anti weed poisons.
Recent Stories
JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute
'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'
Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace in Kurram
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elect ..
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sor ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat
Football: English Premier League table
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Body found from canal
Partly cloudy weather to dominate city
More Stories From Agriculture
-
'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 15 days ago
-
Researchers propose organic zones, five-colored agriculture to tackle malnutrition11 days ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop11 days ago
-
DCs directed to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers within 10 days1 month ago
-
Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded1 month ago
-
Wheat growers must use balanced, proportional fertilizers to enhance yield1 month ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab2 months ago
-
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October3 months ago
-
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 153 months ago
-
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas3 months ago
-
Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertilizers3 months ago