Need stressed for legislation to curb sale of spurious pesticides

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Sindh Agriculture Extension Department Hidayatullah Chajro has emphasized on the need of legislation to curb the widespread sale of spurious pesticides.

Speaking at the 2-day workshop titled 'Integrated Pest Management', organized here Tuesday at a local hotel, the DG said the recommendations presented at the workshop would be submitted to the Sindh Government for the policy making.

"The recommendations will be sent to the government so that better laws could be made and the application of harmful pesticides could be stopped," he said.

The consultant of EU-funded Program for Improvement of Nutrition in Sindh (PINS) John Ashley said even though the pesticides help enhance the crop yield, a big price was paid in the form of consequences for the human health and other issues.

"The use of synthetic pesticide on the crops is harmful for human health," he observed.

He supported eradication of the use of synthetic pesticides through a legislative ban and increased use of natural fertilizer.

The PINS' Asghar Soomro said the pesticides were creating numerous problems.

He called for bringing about a drastic reduction in the use of chemical pesticides.

Soomro shared a survey which highlight the health consequences for the humans due to the use of pesticides.

"The harmful chemicals have been found in huge quantity in the fruits and vegetables which are consumed by the humans," he said, adding that those chemicals cause different illnesses among the humans.

He said there was a need to unearth the reason for the breast cancer cases among women.

Soomro said all the developed countries and many developing countries had banned the pesticides.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry of Karachi University, Additional Secretary Agriculture Shaikh Shakeel Ahmed, Prof Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Prof Dr Farooq Azam, Dr Syed Asim Rehan Kazmi and other experts also spoke.