Need stressed for promoting tree plantation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday stressed the need to support efforts for promoting culture of tree plantation.

He said this while planting a sapling in a ceremony organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here.

DC said that plants and trees helped in reducing environmental pollution. "Environmental pollution has badly been affecting health of people," he said adding that tree plantation drives could help in making environment clean and safe.

On the occasion, he appreciated the role of PHA in this regard. He urged the departments concerned for regularly watering plants and trees planted on greenbelts of the roads.