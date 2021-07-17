UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed For Promoting Tree Plantation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:35 PM

Need stressed for promoting tree plantation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday stressed the need to support efforts for promoting culture of tree plantation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday stressed the need to support efforts for promoting culture of tree plantation.

He said this while planting a sapling in a ceremony organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here.

DC said that plants and trees helped in reducing environmental pollution. "Environmental pollution has badly been affecting health of people," he said adding that tree plantation drives could help in making environment clean and safe.

On the occasion, he appreciated the role of PHA in this regard. He urged the departments concerned for regularly watering plants and trees planted on greenbelts of the roads.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Europe picks through rubble from deluge as death t ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Workers Killed, 2 Injured in Collapse of Hou ..

2 minutes ago

German floods death toll rises to 133, 153 in Euro ..

14 minutes ago

RugbyU: World Cup qualifier result - Samoa 37 Tong ..

14 minutes ago

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in ..

14 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid discusses Dasu inc ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.