New application launched to help farmers get assistance under subsidy schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab agriculture department has launched a new software application to help farmers get financial assistance and subsidies in a hassle-free manner after old method caused them troubles in logging in to the system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Punjab agriculture department has launched a new software application to help farmers get financial assistance and subsidies in a hassle-free manner after old method caused them troubles in logging in to the system.

Earlier, farmers registered with agriculture department, used to open a specific application of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to punch a 13-digit code from a coupon they find from inside a bag of seed or fertilizers to claim subsidy.

However, they had been facing problems in logging into this application following which a new application was launched, agriculture officials said on Tuesday.

Through this new application, farmers can get themselves verified from agriculture department and claim assistance or subsidy amount from HBL.

It may be noted that Punjab government was providing Rs 500 subsidy per bag of DAP, Rs 800 per bag of SoP, Rs 500 on MoP, and Rs 300 per bag of Nitrophos.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 5000 per acre each on sowing of canola and sunflower while Rs 2000 per acre on Sesame cultivation on purchasing oilseed bags from Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) or registered dealers, for promotion of oilseed crops.

Financial assistance was also being extended to farmers on cultivation of pulses at the rate of Rs 2000 per bag of seed and Rs 1200 on a wheat seed bag.

So far, 36000 farmers have successfully claimed subsidy in Multan Tehsil since July 2020 till date.