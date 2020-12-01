New mango varieties 'Azeem Chaunsa', 'Chenab Gold' ready to play with taste buds, boast enhanced shelf life

Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan's two new mango varieties are ready to play with the taste buds and have emerged as the best choice for export boasting enhanced shelf life due to their compact flesh packed inside its skin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan's two new mango varieties are ready to play with the taste buds and have emerged as the best choice for export boasting enhanced shelf life due to their compact flesh packed inside its skin.

MRI Multan Director Dr. Hameedullah told APP that cultivation of both new varieties i.e 'Azeem Chaunsa'and 'Chenab Gold' that is also called 'Late Sindhri' in Sindh had begun some four to five years ago across the mango belt stretching from Punjab to Sindh and would be hitting market shelves mango season next year.

These varieties were also available last year in the market and both were gaining popularity among farmers with 'Chenab Gold' or 'Late Sindhri' now taking the lead due to its enormous size, bigger than Chaunsa, and compact flesh, says the MRI head.

Dr. Hameedullah is the lead scientist and head of MRI and he along with his team from horticulture group comprising Abdul Ghaffar, Ghulam Mustafa, Atif Iqbal and others went through rigours of years long research to develop some indigenous varieties, some of whom still passing through phases of development, and two have matured and being cultivated across mango belt in Punjab and Sindh.

'Late Sindhri' was developed from traditional 'Sindhri' variety and emerged bigger in size, 700-800 grams in weight with a small stone inside weighing only 30-40 gram. Its even bigger than Chaunsa, the most loved mango variety in Pakistan and the rest of the world. Late Sindhri or Chenab Gold has become so popular among farming community that this year its root stock (seed) suffered shortage in market, Dr Hameedullah said. "It is the best choice for export, particularly to Iran, as Iranians love bigger mangoes," the scientist said.

Azeem Chaunsa, on the other hand, is smaller than Chaunsa in size, and somewhat round in shape but it too has compact flesh and thus has enhanced shelf life, a characteristic that makes it suitable choice for export to European countries, he added. He said that if other mangoes have a shelf life of four days, the two varieties can last for around seven days, almost double the shelf life of existing varieties.

Unlike existing varieties that grow as single mango hanging separately by shoot in a tree, �zeem Chaunsa' grows in bunches and once farmers harvest the fully matured fruit the rest of smaller size fruit get maturity and so on. This way, the variety gives bigger production, comparatively.

Both 'Azeem Chaunsa' and 'Late Sindhri' that is known as 'Chenab Gold' in Punjab have almost zero or negligibly low fiber and thus give a more satisfying bite to mango lovers.

'Azeem Chaunsa' would usually become available in markets from September to October, the time when most of mango varieties end their seasonal commercial presence every year, giving more weeks to people to enjoy the company of king of fruit.

Dr. Hameedullah said that 'Chenab Gold' or 'Late Sindhri' would be filling the gap between two mango varieties including traditional Sindhri variety of Sindh that appears in markets late May or June and 'Punjab's gifted variety '�haunsa' that is available late June to July. Its tree is not as big as other mango trees and gives production in five to seven years after plantation, Dr. Habibullah said.

Both varieties are good in taste and aroma as well but still cannot match the uniqueness of taste and aroma of '�haunsa Samar Bahisht' that is still the best at home and abroad, he added.