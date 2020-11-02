UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Method Developed To Detect Content Of Tea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:23 PM

New method developed to detect content of tea

Chinese researchers have developed a new method to detect the content of tea polyphenols, key components of the beverage

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new method to detect the content of tea polyphenols, key components of the beverage.

The method, developed by researchers from the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, can measure the total polyphenol content in tea samples within 10 minutes. The process is much more efficient than traditional processes.

According to Lu Chengyin, one of the researchers, tea polyphenols are the main components that determine the flavor and health benefits of tea leaves. However, traditional detection methods are complicated and usually take more than two hours, Lu said.

The new method, which adopts paper-based microfluidic analytical devices, helps shorten the detection time, saves reagent and uses simple equipment. It has good application prospects in real-time monitoring of tea production and self-test kits for consumers.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 12 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Brexit Party applies for name change

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

2 minutes ago

Eighth Hong Kong Opposition Figure Arrested Over F ..

2 minutes ago

Agha Steel listed on PSX , gets big response

2 minutes ago

Britain's Prince William caught Covid in April: me ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.