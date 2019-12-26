UrduPoint.com
New Varieties Of Crops Being Developed: Nauman Langrial

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

New varieties of crops being developed: Nauman Langrial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial Thursday said the new varieties of crops were being developed under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Seed Council (PSC) here. The meeting also gave approval of 25 varieties of seeds of agricultural commodities.

The new varieties would be resistant against diseases besides having a capacity to tolerate severe weather conditions, he maintained.

The minister said the province was aware of its responsibility for providing inexpensive and quality food to the increasing population, adding that various steps were being taken in this regard under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 seeds varieties were approved in the meeting. Nine varieties were of Olive and one of BT cotton.

