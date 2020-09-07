UrduPoint.com
Next 40 Days Crucial For Cotton Crop, Says Experts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Ongoing temperature during the day and at night was suitable for cotton crop, however, next 40 days were crucial and farmers' response would decide which way the production would go.

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said this in a statement issued here Monday.

He said that temperature was most suitable for cotton crop witnessing formation of flowers and bolls.

However, from now onwards, farmers need to remain alert and cautious, the he said adding that 70-80 per cent of the production would largely depend on how farmers respond.

A small mistake during next 40 days can cause higher losses, Dr. Zahid warned.

He said that farmers should not let their crop water stressed and conduct pest scouting twice or thrice a week.

He said that post-rain scenario in September provide suitable atmosphere for pink bollworm growth that can prove detrimental for cotton.

It happens at a time when crop usually witnessed robust boll formation phenomenon.

CCRI Multan director said that pink bollworm enters cotton boll just 30 minutes after it comes out of the egg.

And interestingly, the opening it creates closes automatically and the pest continue to eat inside leaving no sign something nasty has entered. And hence it becomes difficult to identify the infected boll, the expert warned and advised farmers to act quickly before the damage is done.

He further stated that application of spray become almost ineffective after the pinkbollworm enters the boll.

He advised farmers to consult CCRI Multan experts in case of intense attack.

