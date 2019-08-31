UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nippon Offers Planting 1,000 Saplings In Lahore Development Authority Avenue-1

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Nippon offers planting 1,000 saplings in Lahore Development Authority Avenue-1

The corporate sector has come forward to join hands with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in its plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The corporate sector has come forward to join hands with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in its plantation drive.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, Nippon Paints Pakistan had offered planting 1,000 saplings in LDA Avenue-1 housing scheme.

President of Nippon Paints Syed Samad Zaheer called on Director General LDA Muhammad Usman Moazzam and offered cooperation in the national cause.

He also offered adopting a park in D Block of the scheme.

The paint company would carry out maintenance of the park and look after it for a certain period of time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Company Housing

Recent Stories

Harasawa bounced by Czech Krpalek at world judo

30 seconds ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder ..

33 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority to start checking of ghee, b ..

35 seconds ago

Injury update on Fakhar Zaman

39 minutes ago

Ukraine, Poland Share Support for Stronger EU Sanc ..

29 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Arts Council stages play on menace of d ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.