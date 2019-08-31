Nippon offers planting 1,000 saplings in Lahore Development Authority Avenue-1

The corporate sector has come forward to join hands with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in its plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The corporate sector has come forward to join hands with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in its plantation drive.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, Nippon Paints Pakistan had offered planting 1,000 saplings in LDA Avenue-1 housing scheme.

President of Nippon Paints Syed Samad Zaheer called on Director General LDA Muhammad Usman Moazzam and offered cooperation in the national cause.

He also offered adopting a park in D Block of the scheme.

The paint company would carry out maintenance of the park and look after it for a certain period of time.