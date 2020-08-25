UrduPoint.com
NLCC Completes Anti-locust Operation In 1,120,798 Hectares,eliminating Pest From KP, Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:14 PM

NLCC completes anti-locust operation in 1,120,798 hectares,eliminating pest from KP, Punjab

National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had completed anti-locust operation over 1,120,798 hectares across 61 swarm effected areas during last 6 months and protected the agriculture land from the harmful impactsof the pes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had completed anti-locust operation over 1,120,798 hectares across 61 swarm effected areas during last 6 months and protected the agriculture land from the harmful impactsof the pest.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army had conducted a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only 2 district..

According to details released by NLCC on Tuesday the green Hooper were completely eliminated from the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NLCC further added that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during last 24 hours.

However, locust was presented in one district each; Balochistan and Sindh, it said adding that anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours the joint teams had conducted survey of 204,879 hectares area has been surveyed and control operation have been carried out on 160 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 615 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh.

