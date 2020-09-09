NLCC completes anti-locust operation in 1,126,619 hectares, no pest in KP, Punjab

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had carried out anti-locust operation in 1,126,619 hectares of land during last six months and averted the pest threats, which had effected 61 districts of four provinces

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had carried out anti-locust operation in 1,126,619 hectares of land during last six months and averted the pest threats, which had effected 61 districts of four provinces.

A press release issued here Wednesday said that due to continuous efforts of joint teams formed to combat desert locust, no locust was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however locust was presented in 1 district of Balochistan and 2 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress as during last 24 hours about 212,797 hectares area have been surveyed, where as control operation carried out on 600 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 320 hectares of Sindh