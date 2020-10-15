NLCC completes anti-pest operation over 1.134,185 hectares

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that anti-locust operation have been completed over 1,134,185 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that anti-locust operation have been completed over 1,134,185 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was reported from Jamshoro, only one district of Sindh province during last 24 hours, whereas NLCC carried out anti-pest operation in the area in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army, were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 140,783 hectares of affected areas.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest from the country completely to avoid any threat to agriculture sector.

In last 6 months, the NLCC completed control operation in 1,134,185 hectares areas.