NLCC expresses concern over presence of desert locust in Rajasthan, Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday said presence of desert locust in Rajasthan and Gujarat (India) was a matter of concern as hoppers of first generation in third and forth Instar are present in enormous number in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

It said that if locust migrate from Rajasthan, the subsequent settlement can be expected at Nara of Khairpur district, Khipro district Sangarh and Umarkot Nagarparkar district Tharpakar.

Besides, its settlement was also expected areas of Districts Bahawalpur like Yazman and Chishtian Bahawalnagar).

However, it said they there was no locust in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, it was found in one district each in Baluchistan and Sindh.

According to the latest report released by NLCC, anti-locust survey and control operations were also in progress to eliminate pest completely form the effected areas of the country.

During last 24 hours 219,474 hectares area have been surveyed, where as locust control operation was carried out over 170 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 906 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

In last six months, control operation have been carried out on 1,120,023 hectares areas ofeffected districts.