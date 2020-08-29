UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveyed 151,626 Hectares In 24 Hours, No Locust Find In KP, Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:39 PM

NLCC surveyed 151,626 hectares in 24 hours, no locust find in KP, Punjab

National locust Control Center (NLCC) had surveyed about 151,626 hectares of land during the last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 450 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 300 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :National locust Control Center (NLCC) had surveyed about 151,626 hectares of land during the last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 450 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 300 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh.

A press release issued by the Ministry of National food Security and Research on Saturday said that no locust presence was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

However, the locust was presented in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh where the anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During the last 24 hours,151,626 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation were conducted over effected land.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,122,703 hectares areas, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (R.A) great sacrifice teac ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Governor performs ghusal ceremony

2 minutes ago

Schools, kindergartens to be reopened in Wuhan nex ..

20 minutes ago

Chennai Super Kings in trouble as Raina leaves and ..

24 seconds ago

High Commissioner of Nepal stresses to explore inv ..

9 minutes ago

APHC pays tribute to 7 youth martyred in IIOJK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.