UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveyed 218,596 Hectares, No Locust Find In KP, Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:36 PM

NLCC surveyed 218,596 hectares, no locust find in KP, Punjab

National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had surveyed about 218,596 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 200 hectares of Lasbella district of Balochistan and 100 hectares of Tharparkar district of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had surveyed about 218,596 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 200 hectares of Lasbella district of Balochistan and 100 hectares of Tharparkar district of Sindh province.

A press release issued by the Ministry of National food Security and Research on Wednesday said that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However, the locust was presented in one district each; Balochistan and Sindh, where as anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours 218,597 hectares area have been surveyed control operation was conducted on 200 hectares of effected land.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,121,098 hectares areas, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Inzamam feels Pakistan missed chance to emerge as ..

23 seconds ago

Myanmar expands Rakhine virus lockdown to cover on ..

25 seconds ago

Keep monsoon infections at bay with adopting extra ..

28 seconds ago

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

NIC to hold webinar titled " Failure is part of my ..

5 minutes ago

Senate grants extension to two committees for pres ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.