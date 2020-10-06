UrduPoint.com
NLCC Surveys 129,072 Hectares, No Locus Found

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:19 PM

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 129,072 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours however presence of locust was not reported from any area

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 129,072 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours however presence of locust was not reported from any area.

According to press statement issued here Tuesday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in any of the provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,161 hectares of land across the country.

