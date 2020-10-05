UrduPoint.com
NLCC Surveys 139,523 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation In 24 Hrs

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 139,523 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh provinc

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 139,523 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Monday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro and Tharparkar, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 75 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,132,845 hectares of land across the country.

