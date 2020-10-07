NLCC surveys 141,881 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

UrduPoint.com
Wed 07th October 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 141,881 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Wednesday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro in Sindh, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 4 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,135 hectares of land across the country.

More Stories From Agriculture

