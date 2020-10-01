UrduPoint.com
NLCC Surveys 176,161 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:32 PM

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) conducted survey at around 176,161 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) conducted survey at around 176,161 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh.

According to press statement issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Jamshoro (Sindh) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 230 hectares.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations had been carried out on 1,132,200 hectares of land across the country.

