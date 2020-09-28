UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveys 178,475 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:19 PM

NLCC surveys 178,475 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 178,475 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 178,475 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Monday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Karachi (Sindh) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 40 hectares.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,131,930 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Punjab

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

2 minutes ago

Over 5,000 Volunteers Inoculated With Russian Vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

2 minutes ago

PA moved against Talal Chaudhary for allegedly har ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.