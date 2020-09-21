NLCC surveys 193,888 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 193,888 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 193,888 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

However, presence of locust was observed in one district of Balochistan, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 707 hectares in district Lasbella.

It is to be mentioned here that during past six months, locust control operations have been carried out on 1,131,436 hectares of land across the country.