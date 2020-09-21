UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveys 193,888 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation In 24 Hrs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:02 PM

NLCC surveys 193,888 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 193,888 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 193,888 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

However, presence of locust was observed in one district of Balochistan, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 707 hectares in district Lasbella.

It is to be mentioned here that during past six months, locust control operations have been carried out on 1,131,436 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab

Recent Stories

5-day long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

2 minutes ago

China's Mars probe completes second orbital correc ..

2 minutes ago

Rs357.232 mln released for petroleum sector projec ..

2 minutes ago

633 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

12 minutes ago

40 mln children below five years age to be adminis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.