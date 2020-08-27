NLCC surveys 219,931 hectares in last 24 hours, no pest in KP and Punjab

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had surveyed about 219,931 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation in effected areas of districts Lasbella and Tharparkar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had surveyed about 219,931 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation in effected areas of districts Lasbella and Tharparkar.

According to details released by Ministry of National food Security and Research here Thursday, no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, however locust was presented in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were also in progress as during last 24 hours 219,931 hectares area has been surveyed.

During last 24 hours locust control operation have been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 180 hectares of District Tharparkar of Sindh.

In last 6 months, the NLCC had carried out control operation on 1,121,378 hectares of land, it added.