No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after Eid-ul-Azha in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Effective measures taken by Livestock Department for prevention and control of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) helped in containing the infection as no case of fatal disease was reported in the province after recently observed Eid-ul-Azha.

This was disclosed by Dr. Asad Ali Shah, Epidemiologist Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

He said that due to coordinated efforts jointly undertaken by Livestock and other relevant departments, not a single case of CCHF a tick-borne viral disease and one of major public health concern, was reported this year after Eid-ul-Azha," CCHF is a potentially deadly disease with mortality rate of up to 70 percent and is endemic in Pakistan. The causative virus is transmitted by the bite of Hyalomma ticks or by contact of blood or tissue.

Every year few cases of Congo-Fever infection are reported mostly in butchers and also in ordinary people after passage of Eid-ul-Azha. " Since the virus is highly contagious so can cause an outbreak of the disease if preventive measures are not taken, Dr. Asad explained.

"CCHF is a zoonotic disease, hence a multi-sectoral approach is applied by following the guidelines of "One Health" approach to fight against this fatal disease with the involvement of both Animal Health and Human Health sectors along with active participation of concerned local governments, Dr. Asad apprised APP.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha the risk of incidence of CCHF considerably increases due to movement of sacrificial animals at large scale across the country and efforts are made for its containment and prevention.

Dr. Asad informed that the first case of human infection of CCHF in Pakistan was reported in 1976 at Rawalpindi after which sporadic cases continued to occur across the country while Baluchistan and KP remained the most affected provinces.

The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

The disease onset is sudden with initial signs and symptoms of headache, high fever, back pain, joints pain, stomach pain, vomiting, red eyes, red throat, flushed face and Patechiae (red spots) on the palate are common.

Dr. Asad said the incubation period of the virus in human is usually one to thirteen days and after passage of more than 20 days of Eid-ul-Azha now there is no chances of its infection among people.

In the absence of a vaccine, the only way to reduce infection in people is by raising awareness of the risk factor and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to public health.

People were educated through advertisements in press and tv to wear protective clothing (long sleeves, long trousers), wear light coloured clothing to allow easy detection of ticks, use approved acaricides (chemicals intended to kill ticks), use approved repellent on skin, regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks, avoid areas were ticks are abundant and seasons when they are most active.

More than 8103 sessions were conducted for awareness among farmers, butchers and other relevant stakeholders in the province The Livestock department, he continued, also established a CCHF Cell at Peshawar for the provision of immediate support and facilitation to the filed staff of L&DD and other stakeholders as well.

An online system was introduced for uploading the information regarding field activities carried out at district level on daily basis.

The L&DD also established check posts at the entry and exit points of the districts where teams carried out operations on nomadic flocks of animals for the eradication of ticks.

A total of 222 check posts were established throughout the province where 1606 number of staff were deployed.

For effective eradication of ticks from vulnerable or effected district, the services of 63 mobile veterinary clinics were deputed on need basis for spraying on various points. These mobile teams carry out spraying of animals in remote areas and also spray the suspected animal premises.

Apart of it, various teams in each district were constituted to carry out spraying of animals of nomads as well as of the local people.

Special free veterinary camps are also established around various animal markets throughout the province where not only animals are sprayed for the eradication of ticks but also animal owners are facilitated in the treatment of other ailments their animals.

Moreover, farmers and public are also provided with awareness messages regarding the preventive measures for the Congo Fever as well as safe slaughtering techniques.

More than 14000 Livestock premises and vehicles are sprayed while0 1766400 animals were sprayed with anti-ticks medicines.