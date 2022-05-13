UrduPoint.com

No Food Security Without Healthy Plants: UN Agriculture Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 11:58 AM

No food security without healthy plants: UN agriculture agency

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, has called for has called for more investment in innovation to boost food security, especially for the billions worldwide living close to the bread line

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, has called for has called for more investment in innovation to boost food security, especially for the billions worldwide living close to the bread line.

"On this very first International Day of Plant Health, we will reflect on plant health innovations for food security," FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in his opening remarks, adding that investments are needed in research, capacity development and outreach.

"We need to continue raising the global profile of plant health to transform agrifood systems to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable." According to recent data, up to 40 per cent of food crops are lost due to plant pests and diseases every year, and this affects both food security and agriculture, the main source of income for vulnerable rural communities.

Climate change and human activities are also altering ecosystems and damaging biodiversity while creating new niches for pests to thrive in.

Furthermore, FAO says that protecting plants from pests and diseases is far more cost effective than dealing with plant health emergencies. That is because once established, plant pests and diseases are often difficult to eradicate, and need to be controlled through sustainable pest and pesticides management.

QU Dongyu said that investments are needed in research to find more resilient and sustainable additions to the human diet.

"We need to continue raising the global profile of plant health to transform agrifood systems to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable", he continued.

The protection of plants is essential for people and for the planet, and that is why the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has mapped several priorities for plant health, coinciding with the inaugural Day.

Focusing on sustainable pest management and pesticides through promotion of green and digital plant protection; and creating enabling surroundings for plant health by enhancing the health of soils, seeds, and pollinators, are among the main priorities.

FAO is calling on governments to prioritize plant health and its sustainable management in formulating policies and legislation, and on academia and research institutions to deliver science-based solutions.

Having been established as a key legacy of the International Year of Plant Health 2020, the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) was designated to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment, and boost economic development.

Championed by Zambia, it was unanimously adopted in a General-Assembly resolution co-signed by Pakistan, Bolivia, Finland, and the Philippines, and Tanzania.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution United Nations Agriculture Bolivia Tanzania Zambia Philippines Finland 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kabul Hopes Russia Will Be 1st State to Recognize ..

Kabul Hopes Russia Will Be 1st State to Recognize New Afghan Authorities - Diplo ..

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain hunting 13th ..

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain hunting 13th May, 2022

4 minutes ago
 German Police Detain Chief EU Negotiator on Irania ..

German Police Detain Chief EU Negotiator on Iranian Nuclear Deal in Frankfurt Ai ..

4 minutes ago
 No one be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in Paki ..

No one be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 Army Chief attends War Game session at Kharian

Army Chief attends War Game session at Kharian

33 minutes ago
 At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured i ..

At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured in vans' accident near Kot Ladh ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.