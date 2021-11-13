No increase in fertilizer prices, black-marketers to be punished strictly: Hussain Jehanian Gardezi

Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday that ample stock of fertilizers was available for Rabi crops and nobody would be allowed to sell fertilizer on exorbitant prices or disrupt supply by hoarding

While addressing press conference in local press club, the minister stated that government was ensuring continious supply of gas to fertilizer factories so that there should be no issue related to availability of fertilizer. The Punjab government was striving hard to enhance per acre wheat production. Wheat constitutes over 75 percents of our food requirement that is why it is termed as strategic crop, said Gardezi.

Some dealers started back-marketing following impression that general sales tax would be imposed on fertilizers in near future. He, however, clarified that government would not impose any sales tax on agriculture inputs. Jehanian hinted that government would not allow any person to earn undue profit on inputs including fertilizers. Those found involved in hoarding or overcharing would be dealt strictly, warned minister.

Syed Hussain Jehanian also hinted that price of one bag of Urea fertilizer was nearly Rs 10,000 at international level due to recent inflationary trends. He, however, added that Urea fertilizer price in Pakistan was Rs 1800 only, which was very low if compared globally.

Similarly, the government would discourage any hike in DAP fertilizer by taking action against mafias, he stated.

The provincial minister stated that the incumbent government was offering Rs 1000 subsidy against per bag of DAP fertilizer.

The government would not allow any increase on cost of production, said Gardezi. He urged farmers to contact agriculture department officers in case complain of overcharging by dealers. Such dealers would be punished timely, he categorically stated. All possible resources were being utilized to improve productivity. The farmers were being imparted awareness for enhancing production of wheat. Similarly, the services of students of Agriculture universities of Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi were also being availed for guidance of the farmers.