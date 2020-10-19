No locust find in any part of country during 24 hours: NLCC

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday said that due to intense survey and control operation, pest presence was not find any part of the country during last 24 hours.

A press release issued by Ministry of National food Security and Research said that the pest was completely eliminated from the effected districts of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat from 61 effected districts.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 137,158 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,300 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence.

