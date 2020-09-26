No locust find in KP, Sindh, Punjab: NLCC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Saturday said that no pest have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

However, locust was present in only one district of Balochistan (Lasbella), said a press release issued by Ministry of National food Security and Research.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat to only one district.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress as joint teams during last 24 hours surveyed 193,108 hectares area.

In last 24 hours, locust control operation has been carried out on 05 hectares of District Lasbella of Baluchistan.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out control in 1,131,890 hectares area of land