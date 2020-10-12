UrduPoint.com
No Locust Found In Any Part Of Country: NLCC

Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:36 PM

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 129,088 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 129,088 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here Monday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in any part of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,180 hectares of land across the country.

