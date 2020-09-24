UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust In KP, Sindh And Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

No locust in KP, Sindh and Punjab

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that anti-locust operation have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that anti-locust operation have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The NLCC carried out an anti-pest operation over 40 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only one districts.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 209,775 hectares of affected areas.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab, however locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (Lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest from the country completely to avoid any threat to agriculture sector.

The NLCC have completed anti-locust survey of 209,775 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in one affected districts of Balochistan.

In last 6 months, the NLCC completed control operation in 1,131,865 hectares areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Progress From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports five deaths and 7, 388 new cases ..

9 minutes ago

Angry mob chops-off arm, nose of fleeing dacoits a ..

40 seconds ago

Japan's Largest Airlines Resume Part of Flights to ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Upper House Says Political NGOs Should Be ..

44 seconds ago

Russians Gathering Info for Other States Should Be ..

46 seconds ago

Four teachers test positive for Covid-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.