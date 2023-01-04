No shortage of urea fertiliser in division: Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan

Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said that there was no shortage of fertiliser urea across the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said that there was no shortage of fertiliser urea across the division.

She issued these orders while chairing a review meeting regarding demand and supply in the division at Commissioner's Office, here on Wednesday.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to make sure the sell of fertiliser at fixed prices and indiscriminate action should be taken against those dealers who were selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates.

The commissioner also issued orders to continue crackdown against the sellers of counterfeit fertilisers and spurious pesticides.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain briefed the meeting and said that the set target of sowing wheat in all four districts had been achieved.

During the last three-month, there was a demand of 1.3 million bags of urea across the division, which had also been fulfilled, he briefed. He said that 1,741 inspections were conducted in all the districts during three-month. A fine of Rs1.9 million was imposed on dealers for selling fake fertiliser as well as overcharging while first information reports were registered against 22 dealers, adding that 15 people were arrested and 11 shops were sealed as well.

It was further told the meeting that a large quantity of imported urea was also available in Sargodha division while for the purpose to provide relief to growers, warehouses of imported urea had also been built in Sargodha and Bhakkar district.