UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Wheat, Flour In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:36 PM

No shortage of wheat, flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has visited Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat to check the performance of the administration and food departmen

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has visited Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat to check the performance of the administration and food department.

According to detail, the administrative and food department officials of Bannu Division held a meeting at the office of Commissioner Bannu.

During the meeting, Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Yousafzai has briefed about the steps which taken by the Deputy Commissioner Capt. Zubair Ahmed to control prices.

Assistant Director, Food Department also presented a detailed report on the distribution of subsidized flour.

RPO Bannu Awal Khan was also present on the occasion.

Food Advisor Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the administration and food department in Bannu Division.

He said the province has an abundance of wheat and flour and in this regard, an integrated strategy has been formulated.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the people.

He said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

A comprehensive monitoring system has been activated in all the districts of the province and the public should send their complaints directly to the food department, he added.

He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies annually so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.

He also visited several flour mills in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and checked the quality of government flour.

He directed the district officers and food department officials to take stern legal action against the mills, which were producing substandard flour.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bannu Prime Minister Chief Minister Karak Lakki Marwat All Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

KP Govt establishing endowment fund worth Rs100mln ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 71 Over ..

4 minutes ago

Peru farm workers maintain road block after deaths ..

5 minutes ago

DC for strict action against quacks

5 minutes ago

PDM to meet today in Lahore to make important deci ..

52 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 71 people during last 24 hours i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.