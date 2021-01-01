No shortage of wheat, flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has visited Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat to check the performance of the administration and food departmen

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has visited Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat to check the performance of the administration and food department.

According to detail, the administrative and food department officials of Bannu Division held a meeting at the office of Commissioner Bannu.

During the meeting, Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Yousafzai has briefed about the steps which taken by the Deputy Commissioner Capt. Zubair Ahmed to control prices.

Assistant Director, Food Department also presented a detailed report on the distribution of subsidized flour.

RPO Bannu Awal Khan was also present on the occasion.

Food Advisor Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman has expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the administration and food department in Bannu Division.

He said the province has an abundance of wheat and flour and in this regard, an integrated strategy has been formulated.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the people.

He said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

A comprehensive monitoring system has been activated in all the districts of the province and the public should send their complaints directly to the food department, he added.

He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies annually so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.

He also visited several flour mills in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and checked the quality of government flour.

He directed the district officers and food department officials to take stern legal action against the mills, which were producing substandard flour.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity.