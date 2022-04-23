Nurseries can apply for Rs 300,000 assistance till May 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Nurseries operating in 24 Punjab districts can avail an opportunity to get financial assistance worth Rs 300,000 to enter the next level of modernized and upgraded operations.

In order to extract benefits, the applicants are required to submit applications with the agriculture extension department under national programme for enhancement in fruit production till May 6, the last date.

Registered nurseries would be provided financial assistance for modernisation i.e. modern sheds/tunnels and latest nursery tools, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

Under the project, the shortlisted nurseries would be provided with root stocks and buds from Germ Plasm Units (GPUs) of registered varieties developed by researchers associated with public sector research bodies.

Elaborating the conditions to avail opportunity, the spokesperson shared that the nurseries must have remained engaged in developing fruit saplings during the last three years and have all basic facilities like screen house, green shed, water supply, budding material, tools and skilled labour.

Moreover, the nurseries must possess the capability to develop nursery and ensure supply on demand, remain in contact with the local GPU and acquire root stocks and buds from there.

Nurseries registered since Jan 2020 would be listed for a draw to filter out the successful one. All government departments would be bound to purchase saplings from the registered nurseries.