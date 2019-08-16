OGDCL launches tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday launched the tree plantation campaign-2019 in line with the Prime Minister's initiative for "Clean and Green Pakistan."

The campaign is also the part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, under which saplings would be planted at all fields of the OGDCL across the country. The drive is being launched as a pilot project and the OGDCL intends to enhance its efforts and contribute towards environment protection and sustainability, it added.