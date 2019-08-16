UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday launched the tree plantation campaign-2019 in line with the Prime Minister's initiative for "Clean and Green Pakistan."OGDCL Managing Director Dr Naseem Ahmed inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling here at the company's Head Office, a press release said.

The campaign is also the part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, under which saplings would be planted at all fields of the OGDCL across the country. The drive is being launched as a pilot project and the OGDCL intends to enhance its efforts and contribute towards environment protection and sustainability, it added.

