Oil Seeds, Nuts, Kernals Exports Grew By 121.13%

Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

Oil seeds, Nuts, Kernals exports grew by 121.13%

Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 121.13 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 121.13 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals worth US $ 60,300 thousand were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 27,269 thousand same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices were increased by 8.20 percent, worth US $ 61,494 thousand exported as compared to last year which was US $ 56,836 in same period.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparations exports were increase by 2.59 per cent, worth US $ 216,198 thousand which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 210,734 thousand of same period last year.

During the period under view, exports of Others were increase by 7.92 per cent, worth US $ 968,948 thousand exported as compared to last year worth US $ 139,950 thousand in same period.

