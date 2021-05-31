Oil seeds, Nuts, Kernals exports increased by 193.66% in 10 months

Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals exports during first ten months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 193.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals exports during first ten months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 193.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernals worth US$ 84,671 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 28,833 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Meat and meat preparation increased by 8.94 per cent, worth US$ 280,576 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 257,544 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, spices increased by 4.40 per cent, worth US$ 77,111 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,793 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of All other food items increased by 8.61 per cent, worth US$ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 438,157 thousand of same period of last year.

