UrduPoint.com

Oil Seeds' Output Witnesses Encouraging Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Oil seeds' output witnesses encouraging growth

Owing to incentives introduced by the government for enhancing area under oil seeds cultivation, local output of oil seed crops including canola, sunflower and mustard during current season (2021-22) witnessed encouraging growth as compared the production of same period last year

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Owing to incentives introduced by the government for enhancing area under oil seeds cultivation, local output of oil seed crops including canola, sunflower and mustard during current season (2021-22) witnessed encouraging growth as compared the production of same period last year.

Meanwhile, area under oil seed cultivation also increased as farmers preferred to cultivate oil seeds on maximum area to achieve benefits of the incentives and enhancing their farm income as well as profit maximization, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that during crop season 2021-22, canola seeds were cultivated over 50.03 thousand hectares as against the set targets of 35.44 thousand hectares, showing tremendous increase in area as well as output.

Meanwhile, he said that according the provisional figures compiled by crop reporting services of the provincial governments, the local output of canola during the period under review was recorded at 79.

06 thousand tons as against the set targets of 52.23 thousand tons.

During the period under review, rapeseed or mustard cultivated over 280 thousand hectares as against the set targets of 265 thousand hectares, where as its output was recorded at 377 thousand tons as compared the targets of 280 thousand tons, he added.

The sunflower season was in progress in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan therefore, the estimated of these provinces were provisional whereas the estimate of sunflower of Sindh province is final, adding that during 2021-22 the market prices of canola range from R5,600 to 5,700 per 40kg and 5,700 per 40kg for sunflower crop produced.

However, he said that Sindh province was still not on board in mega project titled "National Oilseed Enhancement Program " despite allocation of funds in Public Sector Development Program and ADP.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil Progress Same Market From Government

Recent Stories

Russia slams US for interference into internal aff ..

Russia slams US for interference into internal affairs of Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exem ..

Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exemption)

1 minute ago
 18 profiteers booked,16 shops sealed, Rs 197800 fi ..

18 profiteers booked,16 shops sealed, Rs 197800 fines imposed for overcharging

1 minute ago
 FDE to add 1000 teachers in system before start of ..

FDE to add 1000 teachers in system before start of new academic year

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held ..

Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.