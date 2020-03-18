UrduPoint.com
Okra Cultivation Should Be Completed In March: Experts

Wed 18th March 2020

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of okra (lady finger) immediately and complete it during March to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of okra (lady finger) immediately and complete it during March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture extension department said here Wednesday that Faisalabad, Kamalia, Sahiwal and Chishtian were among those major areas where okra was cultivated at maximum land space.

He said that the growers should use recommended verities of ladyfinger as these varieties not only had disease-resistance but also give maximum production.

The growers should also use fertilizers of nitrogen, phosphorus, potash at the time of okra cultivation and 10-12 kilograms seed is sufficient for one acre crop, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

