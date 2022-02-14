UrduPoint.com

'Okra Cultivation Should Begin When Temperature Reaches 20 Degree Celsius'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 02:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts here advised the growers to start cultivation of okra in the current month when the temperature reaches 20-30 degree centigrade.

A spokesman of the Agriculture extension department said on Monday that the growers should use fertilizers of nitrogen, phosphorus, potash at the time of okra cultivation and added that 10-12 kilograms seed were sufficient for one acre crop.

It may be noted that Faisalabad, Kamalia, Sahiwal and Chishtian are those major regions where okra is cultivated on maximum land.

