Olive farming becomes popular in Hazara

Olive farming in Pakistan has gained popularity and momentum as this plant would not only fulfill the needs of the people but also bring a positive change in the family life

This was stated by Director National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Center (NTHRC) Shankiari Farrukh Sair while addressing a day-long seminar on olive farming.

This was stated by Director National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Center (NTHRC) Shankiari Farrukh Sair while addressing a day-long seminar on olive farming.

He further said NTHRC had planted Olive farms on 224 acres land in Hazara including district Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram, the results which were positive and the other farmers are also keenly interested in the olive farming.

Senior Scientific Officer Shams ul islam on the occasion said the tree had been mentioned in the holy book Quran which shows the importance of the tree.

Besides the production of oil, its leaf, trunk, branches and roots were used in many types of medicines, he said.

Shams ul Islam while stating about the benefits of Olives said it was very high in vitamin E and other powerful antioxidants, while studies show that they were good for the heart and protect against osteoporosis and cancer.

Col (R) Khalid Mahmood said Olive trees could live for thousands of years. There were many trees in the Mediterranean region which were scientifically verified to be as old as 2,000 years.

The olive tree starts bearing fruit at around 5 years of age, a tree in Croatia that is radiocarbon-dated to be 1,600 years old still produces abundant fruit today, he added.

The root system of the olive tree was so robust that it's capable of regenerating itself even when the above-ground structure of the tree is destroyed by frost, fire or disease.

In Tuscany in 1985 a severe frost destroyed many productive and aged olive trees, ruining the livelihoods of many farmers. However, when new shoots appeared in the spring and the dead wood was removed, they soon became new fruit-producing trees.