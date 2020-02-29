UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olive Farming Becomes Popular In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Olive farming becomes popular in Hazara

Olive farming in Pakistan has gained popularity and momentum as this plant would not only fulfill the needs of the people but also bring a positive change in the family life

SHANKIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Olive farming in Pakistan has gained popularity and momentum as this plant would not only fulfill the needs of the people but also bring a positive change in the family life.

This was stated by Director National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Center (NTHRC) Shankiari Farrukh Sair while addressing a day-long seminar on olive farming.

He further said NTHRC had planted Olive farms on 224 acres land in Hazara including district Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram, the results which were positive and the other farmers are also keenly interested in the olive farming.

Senior Scientific Officer Shams ul islam on the occasion said the tree had been mentioned in the holy book Quran which shows the importance of the tree.

Besides the production of oil, its leaf, trunk, branches and roots were used in many types of medicines, he said.

Shams ul Islam while stating about the benefits of Olives said it was very high in vitamin E and other powerful antioxidants, while studies show that they were good for the heart and protect against osteoporosis and cancer.

Col (R) Khalid Mahmood said Olive trees could live for thousands of years. There were many trees in the Mediterranean region which were scientifically verified to be as old as 2,000 years.

The olive tree starts bearing fruit at around 5 years of age, a tree in Croatia that is radiocarbon-dated to be 1,600 years old still produces abundant fruit today, he added.

The root system of the olive tree was so robust that it's capable of regenerating itself even when the above-ground structure of the tree is destroyed by frost, fire or disease.

In Tuscany in 1985 a severe frost destroyed many productive and aged olive trees, ruining the livelihoods of many farmers. However, when new shoots appeared in the spring and the dead wood was removed, they soon became new fruit-producing trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Fire Abbottabad Oil Mansehra Croatia Haripur Cancer Family

Recent Stories

Two die in Quetta firing

29 seconds ago

Two killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago

Tahir Nasarullah elected Lahore High Court Bar Ass ..

2 minutes ago

Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR ..

2 minutes ago

22 killed, 55 injured in collision between train, ..

2 minutes ago

Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.