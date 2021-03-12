One-day refreshing course held for enhancing cotton crop

The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has organized one-day refreshing course on cotton production technology in order to introduce scientific mechanism to manage cotton crop for enhancing per-acre output during coming season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has organized one-day refreshing course on cotton production technology in order to introduce scientific mechanism to manage cotton crop for enhancing per-acre output during coming season.

The event was participated by the agriculture officers, field staff, representatives of different pesticides and seed companies. They were apprised about the agronomy of cotton crop, soil health and use of high-yielding seeds for increasing farm output, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said the initiative was part of campaign to educate the farmers about the significance of cotton crop in economic development of the country, besides encouraging the farmers to grow cotton to get benefit from the increasing pricing trend of the commodity in local markets.

Besides, a large number of farmers and non-governmental organization working for the development of cotton crop across the potential areas also attended the training program, he added.

The participants of the course were provided awareness about cotton diseases and their management, besides management of pests like white fly and pink bollworm, he added.

He further informed that mechanical boll picker for managing pink bollworm and fiber properties and fiber testing was also part of the course, adding that such programs would also be organized other areas for enhancing local crop output.

Earlier, the Central Cotton Research Institute had also trained over 300 farmers on use of best crop management practices for achieving higher per-acre output during coming season, he added.