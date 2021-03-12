UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-day Refreshing Course Held For Enhancing Cotton Crop

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

One-day refreshing course held for enhancing cotton crop

The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has organized one-day refreshing course on cotton production technology in order to introduce scientific mechanism to manage cotton crop for enhancing per-acre output during coming season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has organized one-day refreshing course on cotton production technology in order to introduce scientific mechanism to manage cotton crop for enhancing per-acre output during coming season.

The event was participated by the agriculture officers, field staff, representatives of different pesticides and seed companies. They were apprised about the agronomy of cotton crop, soil health and use of high-yielding seeds for increasing farm output, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said the initiative was part of campaign to educate the farmers about the significance of cotton crop in economic development of the country, besides encouraging the farmers to grow cotton to get benefit from the increasing pricing trend of the commodity in local markets.

Besides, a large number of farmers and non-governmental organization working for the development of cotton crop across the potential areas also attended the training program, he added.

The participants of the course were provided awareness about cotton diseases and their management, besides management of pests like white fly and pink bollworm, he added.

He further informed that mechanical boll picker for managing pink bollworm and fiber properties and fiber testing was also part of the course, adding that such programs would also be organized other areas for enhancing local crop output.

Earlier, the Central Cotton Research Institute had also trained over 300 farmers on use of best crop management practices for achieving higher per-acre output during coming season, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Market Cotton Event From Best

Recent Stories

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan announces squad for South Africa, Zimbabw ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition leveling false allegations to escape fr ..

1 minute ago

China's FDI inflow surges in Jan.-Feb.

1 minute ago

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

1 minute ago

Iran urges U.S. to remove "illegal" sanctions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.