PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar on Wednesday said around one million 'ber' plants would be planted under the Prime Minister's billion trees honey program during next two years in the province.

Locally known as Beera, the ber tree is the most favorite specie of honeybees mostly found in southern and plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its numbers have significantly increased owing to a record plantation of 1.208 billion trees during the first phase of billion trees afforestration program 2014-17, which enhanced honey production and generate substantial jobs for hundreds of thousands of beekeepers and youth of the province.

"KP has a huge potential for honey production. To tap this potential, KP Forest Department with assistance of community, farmers and national building departments has decided to plant around one million ber trees under the Prime Minister's honey program in the province in next two years," the Minister told APP during an exclusive interview here.

Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Kohat, and entire Peshawar valley, plains areas around Indus River, Koh e Suleman besides merged areas are most suitable for ber and pulai plantations in large scale.

The minister said the PM's honey program would help enhance honey exports and create job opportunities for a large number of people in rural areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

He said preference were being given to honeybees' favorite trees including ber, kiker, pulai, kao and others bees favorite species during PTI Govt flagship 10 billion trees afforestration campaigns in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where around one million ber plants would be sown in next two years including seven merged tribal districts with the help of stakeholders.

Under the landmark program, he said bee keepers would be trained to get maximum production from bees' colonies and avoid its waste during honey's extraction process. The training of beekeepers would help enhance Pakistan's honey exports and value through proper branding and ensuring quality certification in international market including GULF, middle East and others foreign countries where our honey was being preferred due to its supreme quality.

Iftikhar Khalil, Director Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) of the Forest Department told APP that an inclusive mechanism chalked out for successful implementation of the PM's honey program in the province.

He said about 7,500 metric tons honey were being produced from three lakh colonies by 10,000 beekeepers per year, which can be jacked up to 70,000 metric tons of honey from the same harvest by using modern bee keeping techniques, training to beekeepers on latest techniques, standardization and certification of the product besides an excellent marketing.

"An useful marketing of 70,000 metric tons of honey would likely to generate an income of about Rs43 billion to Pakistan's economy and provide around 100,000 jobs to youth," he said.

The Director NTFP said KP Forest Department has taking a lead role in implementation of the Prime Minister Honey Program in the province and the experience of successful running of the first phase of billion trees project in KP (2014-17) was immensely helping our field staff to achieve the desired objectives.

He said honey's production has been enhanced in KP due to substantial increase in bees' flora plants courtesy to plantation of 1.208 billion saplings in the first phase of billion trees project in the province and it would further boost up after completion of the 10 billion trees project across the country announced by the Prime Minister on September 2, 2018.

Iftikhar Khalil said KP's beekeepers in the past had visited Azad Kashmir and Punjab for bees' flora plants by spending a substantial amount on transportation and others services besides a waste of time.

He said our beekeepers did not go to Azad Kashmir and Punjab now because of availability of a large numbers of bees flora plants here due to billion trees project.

The minister said work on 10 BTAP was successfully underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where over 392 million saplings were planted during last two and half years.

He said 6,000 forests enclosures were established including 35percent in merged tribal districts for natural regeneration of trees under a protected environment. He expressed the hope that target of plantation of additional one billion tress would be achieved in next two years in the province.

To bring prices of fruits down, he said 150 million fruits plants would be planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in next two years besides olive plantations will be carried out in large scale.

He added that around 70 million wild olives trees were available in Khyber Pakthunkhwa as its plain areas including Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, DI Khan, Bannu, Koaht and merged areas were most suitable for its plantations.

By promoting olive farming, he said, a huge foreign exchange being spent on palm and edible oil would be saved and make the country's self sufficient in edible oil.