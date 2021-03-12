UrduPoint.com
Ongoing Rain Spells Benefitting Crops; Reduce Pollen Count

Fri 12th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The ongoing rain spells would be beneficial for crops as well as it will reduce pollen count in the capital, said spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said there was a direct relationship between climate and agriculture sector however when rainfall patterns change, it effects directly the cropping patterns.

He said as a result of depletion of the ozone layer, there will be more heat trapping gases in the atmosphere, which, according to climate models, will shift rainfall and precipitation patterns in two major ways.

Rainfall was the major factor in the growth and production of food crops both at the germination and fruit development stage, he added.

