Over 1.996 million tons of gunny bags distributed among wheat growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :In order to facilitate the wheat farmers across the country to sell their produces on official fixed rates, the government had so far distributed about over 1.996 million tons of gunny bags (bardana) among the growers.

The grains procurement campaign was in full swing across the crop producing areas in the country and 20.37 percent of the set procurement targets were achieved, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

While, talking to APP here on Friday, he said that government had fixed wheat procurement targets at 6.3 million tons for fulfilling the domestic requirements as well as to keep strategic reserves to tackle with the future food needs.

In this regard, in Punjab over 1.807 million tons of gunny bags distributed and Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation (PASSCO) had provided about 189,570 metric tons to wheat growers during current procurement campaign, he added.

About the wheat procurement, he said that Punjab had procured about 855,934 metric tons out of its assigned targets of 3.

5 million tons and Sindh 321,770 metric tons against the set target of 1.400 million tons during current season.

Both the provinces including Punjab and Sindh have completed about 24.46 percent and 22.98 percent of their respective targets, he said adding that harvesting in Sindh and Southern Punjab had been completed and was in progress in other areas.

Replaying to a question about the impact of recent rains, he informed that due to increasing mechanized harvesting, most of crop which was ready were harvested too and sofar no damage report form the provincial departments were received.

Dr Imtiaz was of the view that rains may have some negative impacts on wheat crops in spots buts it would not as adverse as it was during last year due to untimely rains.

He said that crop output was likely to cross 26.04 million tons during current season and farmers would get better rate of return of their produces.