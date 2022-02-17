Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 50,000 saplings will be planted in the Sukkur district under the "Clean and Green Campaign" is being launched by district administration on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 50,000 saplings will be planted in the Sukkur district under the "Clean and Green Campaign" is being launched by district administration on Friday.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari, at a meeting held in his office, said efforts should be made to make this campaign success. He also asked the forest department to collaborate with the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in tree plantation in urban areas.