Over 6.2m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, With 81.24pc Increase

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.2 million or exactly 62,57,019 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till November 1, registering increase of 81.24 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday, over 5.7 million or 57,27,461 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2.9 million or 2,935,119 bales registering a surplus of 69.83 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 1,728,285 bales.

� According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday, over 5.7 million or 57,27,461 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2.9 million or 2,935,119 bales registering a surplus of 69.83 percent�as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 1,728,285 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.3 million or 3,321,900 bales registering an increase of 92.67 pc�as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were�recorded 1,724,097 bales.

Textile mills bought 5,504,098 bales while exporters purchased 16,200 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)�didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 13,02,956 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 7,51,450 bales.

Total 578 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 736,721 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

