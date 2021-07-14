Over 6.549 mln tons of wheat stocks available for local consumption

As local wheat production for season 2020-21 revised upward, domestic strategic grains reserves further strengthened and crossed 6.549 million tons marks, which would be sufficient to tackle with the requirements of staple grains, besides ensuring smooth demand and supply across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As local wheat production for season 2020-21 revised upward, domestic strategic grains reserves further strengthened and crossed 6.549 million tons marks, which would be sufficient to tackle with the requirements of staple grains, besides ensuring smooth demand and supply across the country.

The Wheat Review Committee of the Ministry of National food Security and Research had revised the local wheat production upward to 27.539 million tons for the season 2020-21 as against the first estimate of 27.33 million tons due to increase in total output of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that current wheat stocks in the country were recorded at 6,549,673 tons as compared the last year's 6,768,269 tons adding that strategic stocks maintained with an objective to keep domestic demand and supply smooth throughout the year as well as for price stability in local markets.

Meanwhile, about 5,819,100 tons of wheat were procured during wheat procurement drive for season 2020-21, he said adding that carry forward stocks of grains from last season were registered at 730,573 tons that would be enough to meet with local consumptions.

The Punjab Province has completed its procurement drive for current season, he said adding that Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved procurement targets of public sector, which was ratified by and notified by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Food Security Commissioner further informed that in order to provide the cheapest wheat flour in the province, Punjab has established about 337 Sahulat Bazars, adding that so far, 3,383,080 bags of wheat flour have been supplied to these Sahulat Bazaars at the rate of Rs 430 per10 kg bag.