Over 6.85 Million Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, Output Surge By 70 Pc

Thu 18th November 2021

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.85 million or exactly 6,852,823 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Nov 15, 2021, registering a whopping 70.16 per cent increase compared to corresponding period last year

According to fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Thursday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 3.41 million or 3,413,660 bales showing increase by 58.65 per cent while Sindh province registered 83.35 per cent surge with contribution of over 3.43 million or 3,439,163 bales.

Report says Phutti equivalent to over 6.5 million or 6,506,184 bales has undergone ginning process at factories.

Over 6.24 million or 6,246,259 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 6.2 million (6,229,859) bales bought by textile mills and 16,400 by exporters. Exactly 606,564 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Sanghar district in Sindh remained on top of the list registering arrival of over 1.3 million or exactly 1,311,250 bales.

Total 444 ginning factories were operational in the country including 162 in Sindh and 282 in Punjab.

