Over 6.8m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 70.16pc increase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.8 million or exactly 68,52,823 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till November 15, 2021 registering increase of 70.16 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

�According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 6.5 million or 65,06,184 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.4 million or 34,13,601 bales registering a surplus of 58.65 percent�as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 21,51,648 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.4 million or 34,39,163 bales �registering an increase of 83.35 pc�as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were�recorded 18,75,728 bales.

Textile mills bought 62,29,859 bales while �exporters purchased 16, 400 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)�didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 13,11,250 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 8,82,100 bales.

Total 444 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 6,06,564 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.