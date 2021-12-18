Over 7.2 m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 43.83pc increase

(@FahadShabbir)

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.8 million or exactly 72,74,239 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till December 15, 2021 registering increase of 43.83 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.8 million or exactly 72,74,239 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till December 15, 2021 registering increase of 43.83 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 7.2 million or 72,12,028 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.7 million or 37,73,609 bales registering a surplus of 26.68 percentage compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 29,78,878 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,00,630 bales registering an increase of 68.42 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were�recorded 20,78,546 bales.

Textile mills bought 68,90956 bales while exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)�did not buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 13,17,044 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 10,43,764 bales.

Total 133 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 3,67,283 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.